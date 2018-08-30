Quincey agreed to terms on a one-year contract with HIFK Helsinki (Finland) on Tuesday.

Quincey spent much of the 2017-18 campaign sitting in the Minnesota press box, as he saw action in a mere 18 contests. Even when he was in the lineup, the defender was limited to just 14:17 of ice time per game. The move to Finland likely marks the end of the 33-year-old's playing days in the NHL. If that's the case, he will end his career with 586 games, in which he tallied 36 goals, 122 assists and 548 PIM.

