Turris was designated for waivers by Nashville on Wednesday in order to buy out his contract, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

Buying out Turris' contract will save the Preds $4 million annually over the next four seasons and then will cost the club $2 million a year for another four years. With the departure of Nick Bonino via trade, Nashville will have a drastically different center complement next year as Ryan Johansen and Matt Duchene will likely serve as the top-six centers.