Nagy announced his retirement from hockey following Denmark's final game at 2019 IIHF World Championship, Andy Potts of the IIHF official site reports.

Nagy has been out of the NHL since 2007-08 when he was with Los Angeles. Selected by St. Louis in the seventh round of the 1997 NHL Draft, the 39-year-old went on to play in 435 NHL contests for the Blues, Coyotes, Stars and Kings, racking up 115 goals and 196 helpers along the way.