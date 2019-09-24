Lance Bouma: Cut from camp
The Kings assigned Bouma to AHL Ontario's training camp Sunday.
Bouma, who was attending L.A.'s training camp on a professional tryout agreement, failed to earn a deal with a big club, so he'll now set his sights on securing an AHL-only contract. The veteran forward will have zero fantasy value in 2019-20.
