Bouma inked a one-year deal with Geneve-Servette (NLA) on Wednesday.

Bouma spent the end of the 2017-18 campaign with AHL Rockford after going unclaimed off waivers. Considering no NHL team was willing to take a look at him in February, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him bound for Europe. If the winger is unable to earn his was back to the NHL, he will finish his career with 30 goals and 46 assists in 357 outings.