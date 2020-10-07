The Stars will not extend Bow a qualifying offer, so he'll become a free agent Friday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Stars have Jake Oettinger, a 2017 first-round pick, in the prospect pipeline at goalie, so there's really no reason for the organization to keep Bow around. The 25-year-old backstop has been subpar in the AHL over the past two campaigns, posting a save percentage below .900 in each of the last two seasons, so it remains to be seen how much interest he'll garner on the open market.