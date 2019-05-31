Zablocki will have the chance to re-enter the 2019 NHL Draft or become an unrestricted free agent after the Red Wings opted not to offer him an entry-level contract, Max Bultman of The Athletic Detroit reports.

Selected by Detroit in the third round of the 2017 NHL Draft, Zablocki failed to impress team brass. After playing for three different WHL clubs in 2017-18, the winger started the season with WHL Kelowna, tallying 12 points in 22 games, before moving on to the BCHL. With the Vernon Vipers, the 20-year-old found some degree of success, as he notched seven goals and five helpers in 11 appearances and added another eight points in 18 postseason contests. If Zablocki does opt to re-enter the draft, it's hard to imagine he will move up from 79th overall and would like fall into the later rounds.