Thomson signed a two-year contract with HC Lugano of Switzerland's National League on Friday.

Thomson had three assists, 11 shots on goal, nine blocked shots and six hits across 11 NHL appearances in the 2025-26 regular season. He also had 14 goals and 25 points in 55 regular-season games for AHL Belleville. Thomson was a Group 6 unrestricted free agent after completing his one-year, $775,000 contract with the Senators.