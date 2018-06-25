Irving agreed to terms on a contract with HC Bolzano of the Erste Bank Eishockey Liga (Austria) on Friday.

Taken with the 26th overall pick in the 2006 NHL Draft, Irving failed to live up to billing and made a mere 13 NHL appearances for the Flames, in which he posted a 3-4-4 record and 3.25 GAA. The netminder has bounced between the AHL and Europe (including a stint in the KHL), so it may not be the last we've seen of the 30-year-old.