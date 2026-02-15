Genoni is slated to start for Switzerland against Czechia on Sunday at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Genoni earned a 27-save shutout victory over France on Thursday in his only other start of the tournament. However, Czechia is likely to be a tougher adversary. Czechia features a significant amount of NHL talent, including David Pastrnak, Tomas Hertl and Martin Necas. The 38-year-old Genoni has a 2.38 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 34 outings with Zug of Switzerland's National League in 2025-26.