Genoni turned aside all 20 shots he faced in Switzerland's 3-0 win over Italy during Olympic qualifying round play Tuesday.

The Swiss out-shot the Italians 51-20 in the contest, but Genoni made sure Philipp Kurashev's tally just 79 seconds into the first period was all the offense his team would need. It was Genoni's second shutout of the tournament after he blanked France on Thursday, but the 38-year-old netminder will face a much tougher test in the quarterfinals Wednesday against Finland.