Foudy didn't receive a qualifying offer ahead of Sunday's deadline and will now be an unrestricted free agent, Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean reports.

Foudy logged a mere 12 NHL games for Nashville this past season in which he generated three assists, six hits and seven shots while averaging 10:09 of ice time. The 24-year-old center has just one decent season under his belt, having tallied seven goals and seven assists in 62 games for the Blue Jackets back in 2022-23.