Liam Hughes: Flyers training camp invite
Hughes will report to Flyers training camp when it opens on September 14, TSN reports.
Hughes, 19 spent last season in the WHL, as a member of the Seattle Thunderbirds. The Canadian netminder posted a record of 16-12-1, but his GAA was above three (3.15) and his save percentage came in just a smidgen over .900 (.909). This will be a good experience for Hughes but his chances of seeing NHL action in 2018-19 are extremely slim.
