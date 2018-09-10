Liam Hughes: Gets training camp invite

Hughes will report to Flyers training camp when it opens September 14, TSN reports.

Hughes, 19, spent last season in the WHL as a member of the Seattle Thunderbirds. The Canadian netminder posted a record of 16-12-1, but his GAA was above 3.15 and his save percentage came in just a smidgen over .900 (.909). This will be a good experience for Hughes but his chances of seeing NHL action in 2018-19 are extremely slim.