Hajek signed a one-year, minor-league contract with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.

Hajek had been with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's NHL affiliate Pittsburgh during training camp but was unable to secure a contract. Instead, the 25-year-old blueliner will spend the year in the minors with the Baby Pens. Unless he signs a two-way contract later in the campaign, Hajek won't be eligible to be recalled to Pittsburgh.