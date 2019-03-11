Lightning's Adam Erne: Back for Monday's game
Erne (upper body) will return for Monday's matchup with the Maple Leafs, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Erne missed the Lightning's last game with his upper-body injury but should be back for this clash of Atlantic Division rivals. He has seven goals and 18 points through 53 appearances in a bottom-six role.
