Lightning's Adam Erne: Bolts extend qualifying offer
Erne (lower body) received a qualifying offer from the Lightning.
The Bolts get first right of refusal or a draft pick in compensation if Erne inks an offer sheet with another club. Erne has played parts of the last two seasons with the Bolts, but struggled with injury this year. He did not play in any playoff games this season.
