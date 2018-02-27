Lightning's Adam Erne: Bumped back to Tampa Bay
Erne was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Monday, per the official AHL transaction log.
Although it originally appeared Erne was going to be sent down to the minors, on a tumultuous deadline day his trip was short lived. Erne's only scored one goal in nine games this season, but should stay in the bottom six as long as Ondrej Palat (lower body) is on injured reserve.
