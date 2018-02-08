Erne was promoted from AHL Syracuse on Thursday.

Erne has racked up 12 goals, 14 helpers and 38 PIM with the Crunch. The move marks the winger's first trip to Tampa Bay this year. If he cracks the lineup against the Canucks on Thursday, it will likely be in a bottom-six role. Based on the game-day skate, Cedric Paquette figures to be the odd man out, per Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times.