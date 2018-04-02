Erne (lower body) is definitely longer than a day-to-day situation according to head coach John Cooper, Erik Erlendsson of Lightning Insider reports.

Considering there is less than a week left in the regular season, this sounds like Erne could be out for the duration. If that's true, fantasy owners won't feel it too much. The 22-year-old only has four points and 29 shots on goal in 23 games this season.