Erne (lower body) was unable to get back to 100 percent before the end of the Lightning's season.

Erne's last appearance came March 26 -- missing the entirety of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Even if healthy, the winger may not have had a spot in the lineup given the emergence of Anthony Cirelli. Heading into the 2018-19 campaign, the 23-year-old will likely split time between the NHL and AHL once again.