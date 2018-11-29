Erne is under the weather and won't be available versus Buffalo on Thursday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Erne's spot in the lineup will be taken by Ondrej Palat (lower body), who is making a return from a 16-game absence. How Erne fits into the lineup once he is back to 100 percent remains to be seen, but he could find himself watching from the press box from time to time.

