Lightning's Adam Erne: Dealing with illness
Erne is under the weather and won't be available versus Buffalo on Thursday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Erne's spot in the lineup will be taken by Ondrej Palat (lower body), who is making a return from a 16-game absence. How Erne fits into the lineup once he is back to 100 percent remains to be seen, but he could find himself watching from the press box from time to time.
More News
-
Lightning's Adam Erne: Three-point effort in OT win•
-
Lightning's Adam Erne: Pointless in return•
-
Lightning's Adam Erne: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Adam Erne: Sporting regular jersey at practice•
-
Lightning's Adam Erne: Dealing with upper-body injury•
-
Lightning's Adam Erne: Lights lamp twice in preseason win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...