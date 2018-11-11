Lightning's Adam Erne: Dealing with upper-body injury
Erne's out of the lineup Saturday against Ottawa and is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Erik Erlendsson of Lightning Insider reports.
Erne has appeared in 11 games for the Lightning this season, posting one goal and three assists. Another update on the 23-year-old's status should surface prior to Tampa Bay's next game, Tuesday in Buffalo.
