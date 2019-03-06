Lightning's Adam Erne: Depth role filling out
Erne put up a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 victory over Winnipeg.
Erne has three points in his last two games, but just 18 (seven goals, 11 assists) in 52 games this season. At 23, Erne is adjusting his game from high-flying offensive junior player to sturdy role man in the NHL. He does have skill, though, so his scoring touch should produce depth scoring in the future as his game grows. Erne is unlikely to be a fantasy force in shallow leagues.
