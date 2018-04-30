Erne (lower body) appears set to sit out Monday's Game 2 against Boston, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Erne has now been sidelined for over a month, having last played March 26 against the Coyotes. He appeared to be nearing a return after practicing fully Sunday, but recent indications are that he'll need more time. Despite tallying just three goals and an assist in 23 NHL contests this season, the combination of Erne's skill and physical style of play could see him make an impact if he's able to get healthy enough to play this postseason.