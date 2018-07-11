Erne (lower body) signed a one-year, $800,000 contract with Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

Erne's new deal is a one-way contract, which means he likely won't be spending as much time in the minors as he did last year. In total, the winger appeared in 41 contests for the Crunch during the previous campaign, in which he snagged 12 goals, 14 helpers and 38 PIM. With the Lightning, the 23-year-old saw action in 23 contests on his way to four points, 29 shots and 37 hits, while averaging 10:07 of ice time. Considering Ryan Callahan (shoulder) will be sidelined until at least November, Erne could have a shot at a consistent spot in the lineup in his absence.