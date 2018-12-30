Lightning's Adam Erne: Explodes with offense
Erne scored two goals and added an assist in Saturday's 6-5 win over Montreal.
What a game for the young winger. His second goal stood up as the winner and he did it all in 10:47 of ice time. Erne has a surprising six points (three goals, three assists) in his last four games. He's not a power-play producer, but he might help you in your last forward spot if he continues to shine.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...