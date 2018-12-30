Erne scored two goals and added an assist in Saturday's 6-5 win over Montreal.

What a game for the young winger. His second goal stood up as the winner and he did it all in 10:47 of ice time. Erne has a surprising six points (three goals, three assists) in his last four games. He's not a power-play producer, but he might help you in your last forward spot if he continues to shine.

