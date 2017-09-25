Lightning's Adam Erne: Fails to land NHL spot
Erne was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Monday.
A 2013 second round pick, the 22-year-old Erne will start his third professional season in the minors, where he notched 14 goals and 29 points in 42 games. The Connecticut native suited up for 26 contests with Tampa Bay last season, as well, scoring three goals. Should the Bolts run in to any injury problems in 2017-18, Erne will be one of the franchise's top options when calling reinforcements.
