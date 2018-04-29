Lightning's Adam Erne: Full participant Sunday
Erne (lower body) was a was a full participant in Sunday's practice, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Erne sat out Game 1 on Saturday, but he took line rushes with the second unit Sunday, which is a good sign for his recovery. The 23-year-old had three goals and one helper in 23 regular-season games, but he missed the first round of the playoffs. If Erne is able to suit up Monday, expect him to be back in a bottom-six role.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...