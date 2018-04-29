Erne (lower body) was a was a full participant in Sunday's practice, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Erne sat out Game 1 on Saturday, but he took line rushes with the second unit Sunday, which is a good sign for his recovery. The 23-year-old had three goals and one helper in 23 regular-season games, but he missed the first round of the playoffs. If Erne is able to suit up Monday, expect him to be back in a bottom-six role.