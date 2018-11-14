Lightning's Adam Erne: Good to go Tuesday
Erne (upper body) will play Tuesday in Buffalo, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Erne is set to return to the Bolts lineup after missing Saturday's contest against the Senators. With just four points on the season and one assist in his last five games, the 23-year-old winger is a risky fantasy option most nights.
