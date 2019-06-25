Erne was tendered a qualifying offer by Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Erne is coming off a career year with the Lightning, in which he set personal bests in games played (65), goals (seven), assists (13) and shots (70). If the 23-year-old can continue his development, he could challenge for the 30-point mark in 2019-20. The winger's qualifying offer would see him playing on a one-year, two-way deal worth $840,000.