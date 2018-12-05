Lightning's Adam Erne: Healthy but scratched
Erne (illness) isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
The team rolled with five goals in each of the games Erne missed due to illness, so they likely don't want to shake things up. His next chance to crack the lineup is Thursday versus the Bruins.
