Erne (lower body) won't play against Washington for Sunday's Game 2, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

With Tampa Bay having excellent depth among its forward wingers, it may be difficult for Erne to crack the lineup even when his bill of health receives the green light. The Connecticut native's next chance of returning to the lineup and collecting his first career postseason point will be Game 3 on Tuesday against Washington.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories