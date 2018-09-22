Lightning's Adam Erne: Lights lamp twice in preseason win
Erne scored two goals in Friday's 5-1 preseason win over the Predators.
He got the Bolts off to a quick start, lighting the lamp twice before the midway mark in the first period. Erne has only six goals and an assist in 49 games with Tampa over the last two seasons, but the 23-year-old power forward could yet develop into a consistent sniper. The first step will be winning a consistent spot in the game-day lineup.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...