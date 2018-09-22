Erne scored two goals in Friday's 5-1 preseason win over the Predators.

He got the Bolts off to a quick start, lighting the lamp twice before the midway mark in the first period. Erne has only six goals and an assist in 49 games with Tampa over the last two seasons, but the 23-year-old power forward could yet develop into a consistent sniper. The first step will be winning a consistent spot in the game-day lineup.