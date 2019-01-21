Lightning's Adam Erne: No points in nine games
Erne has gone without a point in nine games.
Erne is playing in his first full season, although he hasn't dressed in every game. Erne has some offensive upside (14 points in 34 games), but in a deep Bolts' lineup, he projects to the third line at best. He may have fantasy value, but it lies in the future.
