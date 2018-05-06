Lightning's Adam Erne: Out again for Game 5
Erne (lower body) will not be in the lineup Sunday for Game 5 against Boston, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Erne has yet to suit up this postseason and missed the final six games of the regular season. The 23-year-old had just three goals and four points in 23 NHL appearances this season. With the Lightning cruising through the playoffs so far, Erne may stay sidelined even when he recovers from his injury.
