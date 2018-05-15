Erne (lower body) wore a non-contract jersey during Tuesday's morning skate, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Erne hasn't tasted game action since he sustained his lower-body injury March 26 against the Coyotes, and he doesn't appear to be particularly close to being cleared to return, either. The Lightning should release another update on the 23-year-old winger's status once he's able to start taking contact in practice, but his opportunities to return this season are dwindling quickly, as Tampa Bay is currently down 2-0 to the Capitals in the Eastern Conference finals.