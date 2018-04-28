Erne (lower body) is still considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's Game 1 against the Bruins.

The Lightning haven't officially ruled Erne out of Saturday's contest, but they're expected to roll with the same lineup they used in their first-round matchup with New Jersey, so he likely wouldn't be playing even if he was fully healthy. The 23-year-old winger remains without a clear-cut recovery timetable, but Tampa Bay should release another update on his status once he's given a clean bill of health.