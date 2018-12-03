Lightning's Adam Erne: Remains out of lineup
Erne (illness) will miss Monday's game versus the Devils, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Considering the Lightning are in action again on Tuesday, the 23-year-old could miss Tampa's next game as well. Erne has three goals and eight points in 19 games this season.
