Lightning's Adam Erne: Remains sidelined
Erne (lower body) isn't in the projected lineup for Friday's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Capitals.
Erne has yet to play this postseason and only notched three goals and four points in 23 regular-season contests, so he probably won't even have a spot in the lineup once he's given a clean bill of health. For now, fantasy owners competing in playoff pools and daily contests can safely ignore the 23-year-old winger.
