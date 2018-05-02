Erne (lower body) didn't participate in line rushes during pregame warmups, indicating he won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's Game 3 against the Bruins, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Erne resumed practicing fully Sunday, but coach Jon Cooper clearly still doesn't think he's ready for the fast-paced nature of playoff hockey. Once he's given the green light, Erne could bump veteran Chris Kunitz from Tampa Bay's lineup.