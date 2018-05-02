Erne (lower body) didn't participate in line rushes during pregame warmups, indicating he won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's Game 3 against the Bruins, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Erne resumed practicing fully Sunday, but coach Jon Cooper clearly still doesn't think he's ready for the fast-paced nature of playoff hockey. Once he's given the green light, Erne could bump veteran Chris Kunitz from Tampa Bay's lineup.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories