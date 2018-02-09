Erne potted a goal in his first NHL appearance of the season Thursday, helping Tampa Bay defeat Vancouver by a 5-2 score.

Erne had just three points -- all goals -- in 26 appearances with the big club as a rookie last season, so there's no rush to add him in most formats unless he's able to replicate this performance a few more times. The 22-year-old Connecticut native skated just 11:11 in this one.