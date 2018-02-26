Lightning's Adam Erne: Sent to AHL Syracuse
Erne was reassigned to the AHL's Crunch on Monday, Erik Erlendsson of Lightning Insider reports.
A lot of players were assigned to the AHL and then pretty much immediately recalled in paper moves Monday. However, Erne doesn't appear to be among them. The American winger may actually find himself staying in the minors since the Lightning just traded for J.T. Miller. The fantasy impact will be minimal, as after scoring a goal in his season debut Erne has been held without a point in his last eight games.
