Erne (lower body) was spotted in a regular jersey at practice Thursday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Erne has yet to play during the playoffs for the Lightning and has been sidelined since March 26 because of the lower-body issue. His return to practice is certainly an encouraging sign, but he seems a likely candidate to remain in the press box even when he is fully healthy.

