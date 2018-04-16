Erne (lower body) took the ice following Monday's game-day practice session, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Erne -- who has been sidelined for the last eight games -- still has yet to join his teammates on the ice, which doesn't bode well for a short-term absence. Even once given the green light to return, the winger could struggle to work his way into the lineup -- especially if the Lightning keep on winning.

