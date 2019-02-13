Lightning's Adam Erne: Slump has stretched to 17 games
Erne is in a 17-game point drought.
His last points came December 29 when he had a three-point outburst. Erne was an early second-round pick who was once thought to have middle-six scoring ability. But right now, he's looking like he has a ways to go to become more than a fourth-line, 10-minute man.
