Lightning's Adam Erne: Sporting regular jersey at practice
Erne (upper body) practiced while wearing a regular jersey Monday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Erne (upper body) missed Saturday's game versus the Senators. In 11 contests, the 23-year-old has a goal and three assists, meanwhile, he had recorded just one helper in five games prior to sustaining the injury. He could return Tuesday in Buffalo.
