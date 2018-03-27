Erne will not return to Monday's home game against the Coyotes after suffering a lower-body injury.

Tampa's third-line grinder only skated for 3:52 before departing. He'll be checked out again before Thursday's road game against the Bruins. Hopefully, the injury isn't serious, but he might not travel if it is determined to be a significant issue.

