Lightning's Adam Erne: Tacks on two points
Erne scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's win over the Canucks.
Erne had a secondary assist on Cedric Paquette's goal in the first period. Paquette returned the favor in the second frame by firing a shot that Erne tipped into the back of the net. It's Erne's first multi-point outing of the season and he now has 10 points in 22 games.
