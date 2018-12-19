Erne scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's win over the Canucks.

Erne had a secondary assist on Cedric Paquette's goal in the first period. Paquette returned the favor in the second frame by firing a shot that Erne tipped into the back of the net. It's Erne's first multi-point outing of the season and he now has 10 points in 22 games.

