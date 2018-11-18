Erne scored a goal and two assists in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Flyers.

The goal, just his second of the season, came with the man advantage and opened the scoring in the first period. Erne had only four points in 13 games on the season coming into Saturday -- in fact, he'd only managed seven goals and 11 points in 62 career NHL contests -- so don't expect a repeat performance from the checking-line winger any time soon, even if he has begun seeing some time on the Bolts' second power-play unit.